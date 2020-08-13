Plenty of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew, how about some of those storms Wednesday evening? Some of us saw some intense rain, lightning, thunder, and winds. Once again, though, not everyone saw the rain. If you were one of the unlucky ones, you’ve got a great chance at seeing rain both today and tomorrow!
Both days feature a well above average chance of showers and thunderstorms as a trough of low pressure meanders eastward across the Tennessee Valley over the next several days.
Today’s rain chances are running around 60% area-wide, and will peak after 3 p.m. for most of us. Before then, expect temperatures to rise rapidly into the lower and middle 90s with heat indices above 100°.
While severe weather is not expected, there could be a rogue storm that pushes severe criteria. Any storms that develop will be capable of heavy rain, vivid lightning and gusty winds. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast tonight, which is not something we typically see during the summer months.
The elevated rain and storm chances continue all day Friday. In fact, rain chances will likely be at their peak throughout the day Friday around 70% or so for all of Central Alabama. With this in mind, we’ve held high temperatures down to around 90 degrees at best.
The trough and hybrid cold front will push east of Alabama on Saturday, effectively ending our rain and storm chances by the afternoon hours. If you’re west of I-65, you will likely stay entirely dry on Saturday.
The air mass set to move in behind the front will be much drier, more comfortable and not as brutal. As such, we’ve lowered rain chances to only 20% for the Monday-Tuesday period. Under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, look for daytime highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Nighttime temperatures will dip down into the 67-72 range each night beginning Sunday night. This will be a very nice change of pace for the middle of August heading into next week!
