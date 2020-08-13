Troy to play BYU in home-and-home series

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have signed a home-and-home agreement to play Brigham Young University on the football field.
Troy will first head west where they’ll take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 26.
If you’re waiting on the home game, it’s going to be a little while. The Cougars won’t come to Troy until the season opener of 2026.
The Sept. 26 game helps Troy with an immediate need, however. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the college football season into chaos with some conferences canceling all games.
The Sun Belt Conference allows its member institutions to schedule up to four non-conference games. Troy now needs to fill out three of those vacancies.
