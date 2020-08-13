Wetumpka police searching for vehicle stolen from retail parking lot

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - You could be in for a cash reward if you can help Wetumpka police track down two persons of interest in an auto theft investigation.
Police say a white 2010 Explorer Sport Trac was stolen from a retail store parking lot in the 4500 Block of U.S. 231. This happened during the afternoon of Aug. 7.
Investigators described the theft suspect as a tall black male, wearing a red head covering, black shirt, blue jean shorts, red shoes and white mask. Police say he was seen getting into the vehicle and driving away with it.
Police also want to question someone who was with the suspect but did not participate in the theft. This person was wearing a neon yellow #31 sleeveless shirt, black shorts, black shoes and red mask.
If you have any information or can help identify either of these men, please immediately call Wetumpka police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in case there is a follow-up question from investigators.
You may also call the CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
