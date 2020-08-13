YMCA offering Montgomery parents place to send children for remote learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is providing students a safe environment for remote learning.
Y’s Learning Academy is offered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at three locations - the East Family YMCA, Goodtimes YMCA and Cleveland Avenue YMCA.
In the morning, students can expect to receive help with access to online learning and homework. In the afternoon, students will have access to activities such as devotion, arts and crafts time, games and recreational activities. Lunch and snack are provided.
According to the YMCA, there were still a few spots left this week. If those spots fill up, more sites will open.
To register your child, visit the links below:
The cost is $100 per week for members and $125 per week for non members.
