Chicago vehicle theft suspect arrested in Tuskegee; officer injured

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested in central Alabama is connected to a crime in Chicago, Illinois, according to police.
Wednesday morning, Tuskegee police say they responded to a complaint about an armed man chasing two females on Washington Chapel Court.
Responding officers say they found 20-year-old Kani McKinley of Lansing, Illinois inside a vehicle that was stolen out of Chicago. Police say McKinley also had a firearm.
McKinley was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and certain persons forbidden from carrying a firearm.
McKinley is currently in the Macon County Jail on a $17,000 bond.
The Tuskegee Police Department says an officer was injured during the arrest. She has been treated and released back to service. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.
None of the victims of the original complaint were injured.
Police say there are other arrests pending in this investigation. Anyone with information in this case (case #2008183) is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865.
You may also submit an online tip at this link.
