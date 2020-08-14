County Road 12: Community mural bringing Selma together

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Birmingham artist Tres Taylor has some big plans for Selma.
“Honestly it’s like a giant coloring book,” said artist Tres Taylor.
Taylor found his passion to paint years ago.
”I was a bio-chemist and 20 years ago, I tell people, a paint brush fell from the sky, hit me in the head and I started painting within a year,” Taylor said.
Last year Taylor painted a mural on a building in Selma. Now he’s back ready for something even bigger.
“It’s called ‘Coming Together’,” Taylor said.
It’s part of a project called Revolution of Joy. Taylor will sketch a 100 foot long mural, then the community will help finish it.
″I think we can send the message about people coming together, the community, the police department, the sheriff’s office, children, all walks of life, coming to this mural to send a message of unity,” Taylor added.
“We are absolutely ecstatic about the the fact we can work with each other, individuals and entities bringing this town together to do something beautiful for the town,” said Warren Billy Young with 100 Black Men of Selma.
For Taylor this is the start of an even bigger plan.
“I’m trying to make murals across Alabama,” said Taylor. “So we’ll start by the Mississippi state line on Highway 14 and go all the way to Georgia.”
The project will start with this huge, team project, in Dallas County and together they will turn this plain wall, into a community masterpiece.
“Selma still believes in unity and togetherness,” said Young.
“It’s to show that life can be joyful,” said Taylor. “We’re all in this together.”
If you’d like to help with the Revolution of Joy project, you can sign up for a 30 minute slot to help fill in the mural. It’s going on from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The group will provide the paint brushes, paint, and have refreshments. Participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
