Diligence pays off for Coosa County authorities in breaking 21-year-old double murder case

Coosa County, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve heard the legal maxim before: justice delayed is justice denied.
The Coosa County sheriff and his team have turned that quote around by seemingly putting a family on the road to justice and closure.
It’s one of the more gratifying benefits of being in law enforcement, and it started Thursday afternoon when Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell delivered a bombshell to the world.
“The sheriff’s office arrested Joe Daniel Stallions,” Howell said. “On two counts of capital murder.”
It was a major breakthrough in a 21-year-old double murder case, the slayings of Jodi Stallions, 17, and her mom Bobbi Ingram, 38. Both were found shot to death in their home at Highway 231 South and County Road 8 on Jan. 12, 1999.
With the news of Joe Daniel Stallions’ arrest, Howell felt a sigh of relief and a sense of gratitude of putting the family on what Howell believes will be the road to healing and perhaps justice 21 years later. Joe Daniel Stallions was Jodi’s brother and Bobbi’s son.
“Yesterday was bittersweet. It seems we are starting the process of some justice in this case,” said Howell.
The sheriff, who is in his first term was quick to credit his investigators and previous sheriffs who worked on the cold case with perseverance.
A few miles up the road in Coosa County, Judy Bullard remembers all too well how the community was rocked to the core by the slayings.
“Yes, we were very surprised. You really don’t get over stuff like that. I mean.. you know the family and friends,” said Bullard.
In 1999, Howell was a 16-year-old student at Central High School in Coosa County. Jodi Stallions was one of his classmates.
Little did Michael know, 21 years later he would deliver the news the family had been wanting to hear for a very long time.
“Timing is everything,” he said.
The legal journey has only begun for Joe Daniel Stallions, paved the way by a determined sheriff and his team of investigators who never gave up.
Authorities declined to talk about the alleged motive. Investigators say Joe Daniel Stallions was arrested at his manufacturing job in the region on Wednesday and did not resist arrest. Stallions is 42 years old.
Stallions had his first court appearance Friday in Coosa County. The court assigned Clay County attorney Greg Varner to be Stallions’ attorney. WSFA 12 News reached out to Varner to get their side of the story, but the voicemail indicated they had closed at noon.
