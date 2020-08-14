Emergency Missing Child Alert for two St. Clair County boys

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two boys.
Investigators say 14-year-old Trent Matthew Collins and 11-year-old Braxton Lee Collins were last seen on August 13, 2020 at 2:30 a.m. in Pell City.
Officers say they were wearing white tennis shoes with three horizontal stripes.
They were in the area of Deerbrook Road in Pell City, Alabama.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trent and Braxton Collins, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff Office at (205) 884-3333 or call 911.
