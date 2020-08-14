Fever Preview: Pike Road Patriots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road football is a program on the rise in the Alabama.
It is the start of year three of varsity football for the Patriots, and the first two seasons saw plenty of success.
In 2018 the Pike Road won six games.
Season number two saw a big jump. The Patriots went undefeated in the 2019 regular season and finished with an 11-1 record.
The only game they Patriots did not score 35 points or more in was the 3A second round playoff loss to Mobile Christian.
Coach Patrick Browning feels good about the group returning.
“I think we have a really good senior group that knows the importance of leadership. Knows how to lead. I think when you look at any senior class, it doesn’t matter how much talent you have, it’s all about how you lead when adversity hits, you know, how do you respond to that adversity. I feel like we have a senior group that is going to respond well,” said Browning.
"We called and made sure we sent in our workouts. We held each other accountable. That's what this program is all about. Stepping up and being a leader and just trusting our coaches," said senior receiver Roan Robinson.
2020 brings a new classification for the Patriots as they jump to class 5A.
Browning says the focus is not about the new schedule but their own improvement.
"Our goal as a program is we are trying to maximize the ability of our players. The only way to maximize the ability is to focus on individual day to day goals," Browning stated.
The Patriots open the season on Aug. 20 against Montgomery Catholic at Cramton Bowl.
The game is part of AHSAA’s Kickoff Classic.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.