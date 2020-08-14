Food Truck Fridays kick off in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Restaurant week has started in Alabama, and the city of Montgomery kicked it off with Food Truck Friday.
Crowds of people enjoyed delicious food from local vendors.
The city says the event will be the first of many food-centric activities to come.
“The Downtown Business Association and the city, they came together and came up with the idea to bring more foot traffic and to kind of just start a soft reopening of downtown Montgomery and this was one of the ideas. And so here we are. This is our first one,” sad the city’s event coordinator, Christina Golden.
Food Truck Fridays will feature local food truck vendors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s Rotary Park and nearby Montgomery Plaza.
Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced. City officials say there will be additional seating and sanitation.
The vendors for Rotary Park are Potz & Panz Gourmet Café & Catering, Pop and Sons Food Truck, and Healthy Pets.
The Montgomery Plaza vendors include Sunshine Treats and Drive-by Tacos.
The event coincides with the sixth annual kickoff of EatMGM Restaurant Week.
