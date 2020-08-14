Groundbreaking held for Elmore County Technical School expansion

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the expansion of Elmore County’s Technical School.
The expansion of the school, which will be located on Fitzpatrick Boulevard, has been years in the making, according to Elmore County School officials.
“We’ve expanded from over the last four years from 352 students to over 800 this past year so we have a very active campus and we’re trying to develop it for the needs we have dual enrollment and all these career tech programs,” said Superintendent Richard Dennis.
According to school officials, the technical school helps prepare students for future careers using today’s technology.
The Elmore County Board of Education unanimously approved a $50 million bond resolution in December. The money will go toward expanding the technical center and building a new middle school in Redland.
“We’re in the process now of beginning our capital plan this is the top priority program that we currently have to come from that bond,” said Dennis.
