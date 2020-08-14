Man charged with murder in April crash that killed east Ala. father, daughter

Man charged with murder in April crash that killed east Ala. father, daughter
Logan Ray, charged with two counts of murder (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 4:45 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama man has turned himself in to police on murder warrants connected to a crash on I-85 that killed a father and daughter.

49-year-old David Darnell and his 16-year-old daughter, Abigail, were killed on April 23 were killed when the 1997 Ford Mustang they were in was struck by a pick-up truck being driven by 32-year-old Logan Chance Ray.

The Darnells were on the emergency shoulder checking on Abigail’s broken-down car.

Blood samples for Ray were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Toxicology Lab. Those results and consultation with the Lee County District Attorney’s office, led to Ray being charged with two counts of murder.

Ray turned himself in to police on Aug. 13, where he was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he later bonded out.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.