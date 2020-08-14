Man charged with murder in April crash that killed east Ala. father, daughter

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama man has turned himself in to police on murder warrants connected to a crash on I-85 that killed a father and daughter.
The Darnells were on the emergency shoulder checking on Abigail’s broken-down car.
Blood samples for Ray were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Toxicology Lab. Those results and consultation with the Lee County District Attorney’s office, led to Ray being charged with two counts of murder.
Ray turned himself in to police on Aug. 13, where he was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he later bonded out.
