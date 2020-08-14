Montgomery police seek info in August murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are seeking information from the public in another murder investigation.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, police are asking for assistance from the public in the murder of Kennedy Rogers Sr.
MPD says Rogers was fatally shot on Aug. 2 around 11 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.
If you have any information on Rogers’ murder, please call police at 334-625-2832 and refer to case #2020-00160159. You can also call CrimeStopper’s 24-hour line at 215-STOP.
