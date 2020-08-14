Perry County school board member, former commissioner charged with sex crimes

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A school board member in Perry County has been charged with sex crimes in a neighboring county.
Dallas County Sheriff Michael Granthum says Donald Allen Nichols was charged with first-degree attempted rape and sexual abuse this week.
Granthum said the incident happened at Gardner’s Island last Saturday. He said Nichols took a woman fishing there. The victim reported that Nichols tried to kiss her, then got physical after she refused.
Nichols allegedly stopped when her phone rang. They then boated back to the Selma City Marina.
Granthum said once they returned to the marina, Nichols took her car keys and allegedly tried to force physical contact again. The woman said she grabbed her keys back and drove away before calling police.
After interviewing the woman and gathering evidence, Dallas County authorities arrested Nichols at his Perry County home on Wednesday.
Granthum said he refused to give a statement during the interview.
He later bonded out on $75,000.
The Perry County Board of Education did not comment on the matter.
Nichols also used to serve on the Perry County Commission. The commission office confirmed his former role but could not say what years he served.
