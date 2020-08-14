Prattville’s ‘Mill’ project to begin first development phase

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The redevelopment of the Daniel Pratt Gin Co. in Prattville is moving along.
City officials have teamed up with Envolve Communities and the Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority to begin the first phase of “The Mill” project, which is scheduled to begin by Sept. 30.
Phase I will address the site being located in a floodway. This will include the construction of a levee, site cleanup, and weatherizing the existing buildings for added protection during the construction phases.
Phase I is expected to take approximately six months if weather permits. Construction of the apartments will immediately follow.
Officials say the redevelopment of the Daniel Pratt Gin Co. will directly enhance and support urban living within downtown Prattville.
“The site plans for ‘The Mill’ have not changed since we started this project and is still slated to be 145 high-end apartment units that reflect the site’s history. As stated in the beginning, there is no retail space in our plans, as we firmly believe this project should be an extension of downtown that encourages residents to shop and visit the already established retailers,” said Kea Calame, senior vice president of Envolve Communities.
HPRA Chairman Tom Newton said, “HPRA is excited to be part of the announcement regarding the first phase of the Daniel Pratt Gin Shop redevelopment. We thank our partners, Envolve and the City of Prattville for their extraordinary patience and commitment as we worked together through the myriad of delays faced in the repurposing of these wonderful, iconic structures.”
“Projects take partnerships, dedication, and unwavering commitment,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. “Although we haven’t been able to share all the details leading up to this announcement, the amount of time and work put in behind the scenes to bring phase I of ‘The Mill’ project to fruition is a true testament of this partnership."
“I believe this project’s completion will be the most significant historic preservation and redevelopment site in the country and will further ensure stability in the heart of historic downtown Prattville,” Gillespie said.
Envolve has spent approximately $1.5 million leading up to the start of phase I of this project and is estimated to have a total project investment of $36 million.
The city of Prattville and HPRA are in the preliminary engineering stages to extend the creek walk with ADA pedestrian access from Heritage Park alongside the creek bank to a kayak and canoe portage that will be added near the spillway. They are also exploring additional downtown parking opportunities and actively working with market owners for a downtown market to be located in the previous grocery store.
