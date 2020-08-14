Storms today and a split weekend ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day of high rain and storm coverage is on the way to round out the workweek. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around through the morning, with numerous showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.
Any showers and storms we see will be capable of very heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will likely stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible tonight as a trough of low pressure and weak cold front will be hanging out just to our north. Those features will finally swing through Saturday evening, taking the higher rain chances with them.
So after at least a chance (40-50%) of showers and storms through late Saturday afternoon, look for dry and not as humid conditions both Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday, and into the 90s for Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine.
A secondary cold front will push across Alabama on Monday, keeping things quiet through midday Tuesday. However, it will get caught up just to our south and turn into more of a stationary front. As the front hangs out along the Gulf Coast, it will fuel a good deal of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
That will especially be true for areas south of U.S. 80, but exact locations and timing can’t be nailed down at this point in time. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s depending on whether or not you see rain on any given day.
Meanwhile in the tropics we have our 10th named storm of the year pushing westward across the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Josephine was officially named Thursday morning.
It is not expected to impact the United States at all during its lifetime. It really isn’t expected to impact any land masses as it heads west northwestward. There may be some increased surf to some of the islands in the Caribbean, but that would be about it.
By next week it is forecast to weaken and nearly fizzle out completely.
