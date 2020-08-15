Beloved Montgomery musician, educator Henry Pugh dies at 84

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well-known Montgomery musician and educator Henry Pugh has passed away, former Mayor Todd Strange confirmed.
Pugh, who had recently been sick and was hospitalized, passed away Saturday at the age of 84.
The jazz and blues keyboard musician was known for his weekend shows in his downtown spot Sous La Terre (underground), La Salle Bleu (The Blue Room) and more recently shows on the stage of Commerce Beerworks.
On his 80th birthday, Strange declared the day as Henry Pugh day in honor of the beloved musician.
Pugh was born on April 17, 1938 in his mother’s home at 324 Chandler Street, according to the proclamation by the city. In 1954, Pugh joined the United States Air Force where he served four years of active duty and four years in the reserves.
Pugh studied music at Alabama State University, graduating with his masters in 1962. He later taught music at various schools including in Central Lowndes County for 23 years.
In 1978, Pugh bought the Key Hole Club, renaming it “Sous La Terre” because of its French underground feel. He played every weekend at the club and hosted several private events, fundraisers and special activities throughout the state.
