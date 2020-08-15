1 dead, 4 injured after Saturday shooting in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead, and four others have been injured after a shooting early Saturday in Troy.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers were called around 2 a.m. to disperse a large crowd at the Pike County Cattleman’s Complex. While headed to the area, multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot of the complex.
When officers arrived, Barr says they found two victims. One victim was taken to a Dothan Hospital with life threatening injuries. Another was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center.
Three other victims were taken by a personal vehicle to Troy Regional. Barr says one victim died while at Troy Regional and another was transferred to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say there is a large crime scene and several people were present during the shooting. They are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward. Contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
