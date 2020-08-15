3 injured Saturday in Montgomery shooting

3 injured Saturday in Montgomery shooting.
By WSFA Staff | August 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 6:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people are recovering after a shooting Saturday evening.

According to Cpt. Ernestina McGriff, the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue. Officers were called after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found two men and a woman all suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

McGriff says all three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and no other information about the shooting has been released.

EDIT: Initially, MPD reported all three victims were male. This has since been clarified that two were male and one was female.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.