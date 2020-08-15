3 injured Saturday in Montgomery shooting.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people are recovering after a shooting Saturday evening.
According to Cpt. Ernestina McGriff, the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue. Officers were called after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found two men and a woman all suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
McGriff says all three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made and no other information about the shooting has been released.
EDIT: Initially, MPD reported all three victims were male. This has since been clarified that two were male and one was female.
