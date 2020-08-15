Investigation underway in Tuscaloosa after man behaving erratically dies in police custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man who admitted to smoking to synthetic
has been conducted by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for the death of a man while in police custody Saturday morning.
Tuscaloosa PD made an attempt to arrest a male suspect for indecent exposure after he removed his clothes and ran naked into the intersection of 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A police officer used a taser to subdue the suspect.
Kendrell Antron Watkins, age 31, is the male suspect to be identified.
Medical personnel arrived seven minutes later after Watkins was cuffed and detained. He confessed to smoking synthetic marijuana while being transported to Northport DCH for potential physical and mental health complications.
Watkins later became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 2:57 a.m.
Prior to Watkins death, a family member contacted a patrol officer at 11:01 p.m. Friday night.
