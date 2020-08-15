Woman critically injured in Saturday shooting in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating a domestic-related shooting, according to a release from the department.
Sgt. Kimberly Johnson says the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Willow Avenue. Officers were called after it was reported that a woman had been shot.
At the scene, Johnson said officers found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The identity of the woman is not being released.
Johnson says anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Investigator D. Jones at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 and reference case #2008214.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.