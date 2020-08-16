Arrest made in January Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a January homicide investigation.
Nearly eight months have passed since 34-year-old Roosevelt Rankins was shot to death while sitting in his vehicle on a Thursday afternoon. Now, police have arrested Bakari Taylor, 19, of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 23 in what police believe was the 2100 block of Stella Street. That’s a short distance from West Fairview Avenue.
But after being shot, police believe the victim fled the scene before ultimately crashing a short distant away in the 2300 block of that street. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area a short time later where Rankins was pronounced dead on the scene.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force took Taylor into custody Friday and transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
MPD said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown but that Taylor was identified as a suspect. It’s unclear what connected him to the shooting, but police said no other information was available citing the ongoing investigation.
Montgomery police have previously indicated there was social media video related to the investigation but no other details have ever been confirmed on the record.
Rankins was Montgomery’s sixth homicide victim of 2020.
