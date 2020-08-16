Arrest made in July 25 Montgomery shooting

By WSFA Staff | August 16, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 5:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a July shooting incident in Montgomery.

Montgomery police say 25-year-old Deion Cortez Sanders has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened on July 25 around 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Princeton Road.

Sanders was identified as the suspect and later arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday.

He’s being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

