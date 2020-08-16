Man charged after meth, pipe found on him at county facility

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who tried to visit a county facility quickly found himself under arrest, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, William Ryan Rape, 37, was arrested after stepping up to the security checkpoint at the Tallapoosa County Annex Building in Alex City on Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies, Dadeville police and the county narcotics task force responded after being notified about the man possibly having drugs in his possession.
Investigators later determined that when Rape walked through the checkpoint at the building’s entrance, he had a meth pipe and three grams of crystal meth on him.
The Alex City man was subsequently arrested and taken to the county jail where he was booked on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
