6th Annual River Region Amateur Cornhole Classic raises money for charity

“We are so thankful for the people in our communities that came out to do this today that came to help support our ranches,” said Michael. “We’ve got husband and wife teams, my two daughters are playing here - we’ve got sisters, we’ve got brothers, we’ve got companies playing together, so this brings in a wide variety of folks, and it gives us an opportunity to talk about the ranches and the good work we do throughout our state raising these boys and girls.”