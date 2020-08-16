Warm and mostly dry next couple of days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a somewhat cloudy and rainy Saturday, a sunny Sunday is in store! Under abundant sunshine, high temperatures will warm up into the low and middle 90s.
A reinforcing cold front will push across Alabama tomorrow, keeping skies mostly dry for one more day. This will not, however, cool temperatures down. Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle 90s.
The front that dries us out will eventually stall to our south, then slowly lift back north. This will allow moisture to flow back into our atmosphere, and scattered rain chances kick off again starting Tuesday.
Numerous showers and storms are possible towards the end of the week. Highs will likely stay in the 80s during that time period due to more rain and cloud cover.
Tropical Update:
Things are starting to crank up in the Tropics! We’re watching two areas, both with a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. Stay tuned for updates - this is likely the start of what will be a very active next few weeks in the Tropics.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Josephine and Post-Tropical Storm Kyle both do not pose a threat to land. They will both likely completely dissipate soon.
