Alabama reports 516 new COVID-19 cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added 516 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health with another 4,409 probable cases awaiting a determination.
A total of 1,883 cases were confirmed over the weekend bringing the state’s total to 104,595.
The state also reported 25 fatalities Monday, bringing the death toll to 1,855 with 70 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases has dropped from 1,289 as of last Wednesday when the state hit 100,000 cases, to just 743 as of Monday. That’s down from the state’s high, which was set in mid-July when it reached an average of 1,850 per day.
Alabama has conducted 848,514 total tests, or just over 17 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 189,429 people have been tested. Of those, 13,973 had the disease for a positive test rate of about 7.3 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed just 13 new cases Monday, bringing its seven-day average down to 47 cases per day. Mobile reported 52 cases and one death, and Jefferson added 71 cases.
The three counties, which have the highest number of cases in the state, are now each listed as “very low” risk on ADPH’s risk indicator map, which can be seen in the data below.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate stood at 1,291 on Sunday, down by more than 100 patients since last Wednesday when it was at 1,392, according to ADPH data. The high came on July 30 when a record 1,642 inpatients were being treated. A total of 12,607 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 111 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 74 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Sunday, and 37 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
The state presumes 41,523 people, or about 42 percent, have since recovered from COVID-19.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
