Answers sought after 2 killed, 3 wounded in Troy shootout

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of a rap concert in Pike County ended on a violent note over the weekend, leaving Devontae Givens and Jhakyndall Johnson, both 25, dead. Three others are still hospitalized in the quintuple shooting.
It was total chaos around 2 a.m. Saturday. The scene played out in front of the Pike County Cattleman’s building.
“There were multiple shooters,” said Troy Police Department Lt. Bryan Weed. “We had a wide variety from handguns to larger caliber rounds.”
The rap concert had just ended when the crowd of about 100 spilled out on the lawn in front of the building. Troy police initially got a call to simply handle traffic control since the location is on busy Highway 231. Half way to the scene, a second call came in; multiple gunshots.
“We just began the process of trying to control the scene from that point forward,” said Lt. Weed.
Ed Whatley says the Cattleman’s Association rented out the building to the group a few times over the last two years without any problems.
“In 28 years of operation we have never had law enforcement, never had been called to any kind of function that’s been going on out there until this past weekend,” said Whatley, who is the public relations director for the association.
The bodies of Johnson and Givens have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsies. As for the other victims, Weed said two have non-life-threatening injuries while the third remains in critical but stable condition.
No one’s been arrested so far and there’s no clear motive on what led to the shootings.
Troy police say they can’t recall the last time they worked a double homicide much less a shooting involving five victims.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward. Contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.
