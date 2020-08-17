Florence Police ask for help from the community after the death of 3-year-old boy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Investigators in Florence have continued to seek answers about the loss of a 3-year-old boy that was made to look like a hot car death. Now, they are looking to the community for help.
On August 12 the Florence Police Department responded to calls about the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. The cause of death was originally believed to be from heat exposure.
Autopsy reports now show that Kaiden’s death was the result of trauma from a blunt object. Investigators said that Garner was visiting with his father when the two were seen in the area of the 1300 block of Carver Circle on the night of his death.
Investigators believe other members of the community may have been in the same area and might have important information that is critical to the investigation.
Officials hope that community members with information will come forward and speak with detectives regarding the case.
ORIGINAL: Florence Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Officers responded to North Alabama Medical Center Wednesday night regarding the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. Police say it was initially believed his death was due to heat exposure.
Investigators have since determined his death was not heat related.
Officers say based on evidence, they are conducting a homicide investigation.
According to a preliminary autopsy report, Garner’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.
If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Bill White (256-760-6595), the Florence Police Department (256-760-6610), Shoals Area Crime Stoppers (256-386-8685), or FPD Text-A-Tip (274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message).
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.