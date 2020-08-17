Girl shot in Montgomery’s Oak Park dies at hospital

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 13-year-old girl who was shot in a Montgomery park Monday afternoon has died from her injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD has opened its 43rd homicide investigation of 2020 following the death of Ceyeria Lee, a Montgomery resident.
Lee was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries around 4 p.m. but later passed away, police said. The circumstance surrounding the shooting remain unclear but MPD said charges are pending.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue, which is near Oak Park and Jackson Hospital. There was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape surrounding a tan SUV inside the park. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was among those who responded to the scene.
This is the latest shooting involving Oak Park. Three people were injured in a separate shooting at the park Saturday.
Anyone with information in any of these cases should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.