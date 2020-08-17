Girl shot in Montgomery’s Oak Park

By WSFA Staff | August 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 5:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police says a juvenile female has life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday afternoon in Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue, which is near Oak Park and Jackson Hospital.

There was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape surrounding a tan SUV inside the park.

Police on the scene of a shooting at Montgomery's Oak Park are focusing attention on a tan SUV as part of their investigation. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was also on the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

Three people were injured in a separate shooting at the park Saturday.

