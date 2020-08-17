Girl shot in Montgomery’s Oak Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police says a juvenile female has life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday afternoon in Montgomery.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue, which is near Oak Park and Jackson Hospital.
There was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape surrounding a tan SUV inside the park.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was also on the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was immediately available.
Three people were injured in a separate shooting at the park Saturday.
