Hot start to the week with more storms by Wednesday and beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rare summer “cold” front will be dissecting Central Alabama to start off the workweek, fueling isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Coverage won’t be over the top, but expect a handful of showers and a few storms to be around.
Another hot day is on tap with highs around 94°. The humidity will also remain high, making it feel like the lower 100s. The cold front will dip south tonight, leading to more comfortable air for Tuesday.
It’ll still be hot in the mid-90s, but the humidity will be significantly lower and the rain chances will be nearly zero unless you’re in the Wiregrass. That’s where a few showers and storms will be possible.
The humidity remains very tolerable for August standards on Wednesday, but the front will push back north and be situated over Central Alabama. This will lead to an increase in shower and storm coverage area-wide.
The rain and storm chances will remain elevated around 50-60% for Thursday, Friday and perhaps even Saturday courtesy of the front hanging out across the state. With the enhanced rain coverage and higher amount of cloud cover, high temperatures should be capped in the upper 80s late this week.
The humidity levels will jump back to very muggy levels by Thursday, though, so the upper 80s will still feel rather uncomfortable. Still, to have high temperatures fall shy of the 90-degree mark in August in Central Alabama is a big win, right?!
