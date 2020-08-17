2 killed in shooting at Pike County Cattleman’s Complex identified

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people killed in a shooting in Troy Saturday have been identified.
According to the Troy Police Department, the victims have been identified as Devontae Givens, 25, and Jhakyndall Johnson, 25.
Troy police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Officers were called to disperse a large crowd at the Pike County Cattleman’s Complex in the 12,000 block of U.S. 231 South. As officers were headed to the scene, multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the complex.
Two victims were located at the scene. Police say one of those victims, later identified as Johnson, was transported to a Dothan hospital where he died from his injuries. Three other victims, including Givens, were taken to Troy Regional Medical Center. Givens was later pronounced dead.
At last check one victim, who was transported from a Troy Regional to a Montgomery hospital, remains in critical but stable condition.
The bodies of Johnson and Givens have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward. Contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
