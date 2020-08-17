Lineman killed in accident at Central Alabama Electric Cooperative facility

VERBENA, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee at a Central Alabama Electric Cooperative facility died Monday morning in what the co-op says was a tragic accident.
CAEC says the victim, Journeyman Lineman Boyd Hodge, was killed in a tragic accident at its West Operations Center in Verbena.
Details on Hodge’s cause of death were not immediately clear as the investigation continues.
CAEC said Hodge was a veteran of the company having been with the co-op for 24 years.
Grief counseling is being made available to employees.
CAEC is a not for profit, member-owned electric distribution utility that serves more than 42,000 meters in a 10-county area of central Alabama just north of Montgomery.
The cooperative’s service area covers most of the rural areas of Autauga, Elmore, Coosa and Chilton counties as well as members in Tallapoosa, Talladega, Bibb, Perry, Dallas and Lowndes counties
