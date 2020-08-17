Magic City Classic to be played in April 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The date for the Magic City Classic has been set, Alabama State University announced Monday.
According to ASU Athletics, the Magic City Classic, which usually takes place in October, will take place against rivals Alabama A&M on April 17, 2021.
On Monday, The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) released the 2021 spring football schedule. ASU’s schedule features six conference games and a non-conference contest.
ASU said the Hornets will face a pair of teams from the West Division along with their four East Division foes starting with Southern at home on Feb. 26. They will then hit the road for the first of three conference games away, facing Alcorn state on March 6.
SWAC set aside April 3 as a date for schools to schedule a non-conference contest, while the conference championship game is set for May 1, ASU said.
For more information on games or tickets, call the ASU ticket office at 334-229-4551.
