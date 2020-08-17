Man injured in Monday night shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday night.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police were called to the 1000 block of Mill Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
On the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Coleman said the victim’s injuries aren’t life threatening, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, officers determined the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
No other information was immediately available.
