Park Crossing loses opponent due to Dothan football team quarantine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The high school football season is nearing, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, cancellations are already starting to pop up.
The Dothan High School football team has been sidelined for the first two weeks of the season after a positive coronavirus case was confirmed in the athletics department.
That means DHS won’t play Hoover in its season opener, nor will it play Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School in Week 2. MPS has not yet publicly reacted to the cancellation.
Dothan City Schools posted confirmation of its decision to social media saying it was notified of a positive case in the Wolves’ football program Monday.
“After conferring with the Alabama Department of Public Health, it is recommended that the entire football team quarantines due to APDH’s COVID-19 guidelines,” the system said. “As a result, Dothan High will not travel to compete against Hoover on August 21st and will not host Park Crossing on August 28th.”
DCS said the program is expected to be back on the field on Sept. 4 for a Week 3 matchup with Enterprise High School.
