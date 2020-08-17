Shooting in Montgomery Monday leaves 21-year-old dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A 21-year-old is dead after a shooting Monday morning, according to Montgomery police.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 1200 block of Bassett Drive after a call that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found Devontae Richardson. Richardson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Coleman says the circumstances surrounding Richardson’s death are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.