‘Smallest Freedom Fighter’ surprises Montgomery middle school student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Irvin Tolliver, a sixth grader at Johnnie Carr Middle School, has always been interested in politics and the civil rights movement.
On Monday, his wish of meeting the “Smallest Freedom Fighter” in the civil rights movement was granted.
A surprise meeting was set up for Irvin and Sheyann Webb-Christburg, who is known for her activism and for authoring the book “Selma, Lord, Selma.”
Irvin was inspired by the experience.
“One day, your dreams come true. If you want to do something you can go for and you’ll be the next president. Like if you want to be the president, you could be the president. If you just work hard and do it,” Irvin said.
Webb-Christburg sat down and talk with the young student and also presented him with an autographed copy of her book, as well as a new book that hasn’t been released yet.
