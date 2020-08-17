State Rep. makes history as first African American woman to lead Alabama’s DNC delegation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is not only the first time in United States history that a Democratic National Convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is also the first time ever that an African American woman has been chosen as the chairperson to lead Alabama’s delegation.
Alabama State Representative for House District 19 Laura Hall is leading the delegation virtually this year.
“I was honored that the delegates allowed to me serve as chair,” Hall said. “I am disappointed that I am not in Milwaukee, but I do consider it an honor to have an opportunity to serve as chair, and I am looking forward to this week.”
Hall said she is honored to be among the legacy of African American women who continue to positively impact the democratic party.
“It really is amazing and I do consider it an honor,” Hall said. “Certainly at a time when you see African American females at a point where they have been a major part of the democratic party, but what is more important is that they are receiving the recognition, even to the point in seeing that Kamala Harris was selected by Governor Biden.”
Hall said she is eager to see Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and presumptive Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris partner together.
“I hope that they bring some sense of stability to this country and also unity,” Hall said. “I think they will focus on those issues and concerns that are important to the people I represent.”
Hall said that Alabama voters need to register to vote and hit the polls if they wish to see the state turn blue.
“You’re not only voting for yourself. But you’re voting for every member of your family, those that came before you, those that will come after you. You can be a major part of making history,” said Hall. “Not only electing a black female, but also making history in terms of having two individuals who really do have your interest at heart.”
Hall said she will continue to push the democratic platform if President Donald Trump gets re-elected.
“There are many other individuals who have been elected that I did not support, but they still have the honor of being the president,” Hall said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t continue to work or that I will not continue to work for those things that I think are important for this country, the county that I live in and the city that I live in.”
Hall said no one from Alabama's Delegation will be making the trip to Milwaukee but that a virtual session between some southern states such as Louisiana, North Carolina and Georgia will be held prior to the convention.
“Every day I’m at the convention I usually find something red, white, or blue to wear so starting today I’m acting as if I am in Wisconsin even though I am sitting in my home,” Hall said. “But also bringing the spirit of realizing that the convention really is to mobilize and rally the troops to be energized to go out and support the candidate that we’ve chosen.”
