2 wanted for questioning in ASU campus triple shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is looking for two unknown men wanted for questioning in Saturday night’s shooting on the campus of Alabama State University.
Monday, the ASU Department of Public Safety and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released two photos of the men in hopes someone can identify them.
The investigation involves the shooting of three people around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night in the parking lot of the ASU Acadome.
Among those shot was one ASU student and two non-university students. Each suffered minor injuries, according to police.
The men are wanted for questioning only at this time, CrimeStoppers said.
If you know there names or locations, please call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.
