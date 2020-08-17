Wetumpka real estate market hot despite pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka housing market is seeing a surge in listings and buyers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local Realtor Hayden Hudson, with Legacy Homes Realty and Builder New Homes, said they have sold more homes during the pandemic than they did all of last year.
“Once COVID hit, all these people got quarantined and I think they started looking around deciding now’s the time to make the move,” Hudson said. “With the interest rates being at an all-time low, that did nothing but help these purchasers achieve that goal.”
In July of 2019 Hudson said they closed on 56 homes in the city and that this July sales have nearly doubled.
Hudson said homes are selling in no more than 90 days on average but that it is not uncommon to have multiple offers on a home within hours of it being put on the market.
“It’s not uncommon for me to be out there nailing the for sale sign up and have someone drive by and I go ahead and sell it to them,” Hudson said. “You definitely need to act quick in this market if you want be in this area.”
Statistics show that the boom in sales is happening nationally too.
According to the National Association of Relaters, sales of existing homes jumped nearly 21 percent in June compared with May. That’s the largest monthly gain since realtors began tracking data in 1968.
People from across the River Region are being drawn to Wetumpka for many reasons according to Hudson. Some reasons including the school system, the historical beauty, and the mountain views.
“Also the convenience to the lakes and downtown Montgomery,” Hudson said. “Right now Wetumpka is growing so much. There is a new medical plaza coming and we have restaurants and businesses opening almost every day here.”
Hudson said homes in Wetumpka average between $250,000 to $350,000, but if you find one under $200,000 you need to act quickly.
Hudson’s advice to anyone wanting to buy a home right now is to make an offer as soon as possible because you do not want to end up in a multi-offer situation.
“Another problem with waiting is if that house is gone, these purchasers are always going to compare that house to the one that got away,” Hudson said.
Another reason to jump on the opportunity to buy now is that the median price of homes in Wetumpka is already is up from last year according to Hudson. Prices are expected to rise even more after Redland Middle School opens up.
Hudson said Wetumpka is also a huge seller’s market right now.
“Because the inventory is so low and there is so many buyers trying to get into our area,” Hudson said. “So if you’re thinking about it or are on the fence about listing your house, you need to go ahead and call me so I can get your house listed today and see a sold sign tomorrow.”
