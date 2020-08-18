Alabama applies for $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will apply to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance program, the state announced Tuesday.
When approved, it will allow the state to offer an additional unemployment compensation benefit of $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
President Donald Trump created the program in response to the end of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation $600 weekly benefit in July.
To be eligible for the new benefit, recipients must receive at least $100 in an approved Unemployment Compensation (UC) program weekly benefit amount and must certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1. The payments will be issued once the state’s application is approved, and it receives the funds.
No additional application will be necessary for claimants. Those who are eligible will be notified by email and their Tracker.
Funding for the program comes from Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief funds.
