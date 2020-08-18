ASU professor designs new presidential coin for U.S. Mint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An assistant professor at Alabama State University can now add ’coin designer’ to her list of accolades! Elana Hagler’s design for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 coin was recently selected by the United States Mint.
The coin features the late president’s smiling portrait with the inscriptions “George H.W. Bush” above his head and “In God We Trust,” “41st President,” and “1989-1993” at the bottom.
On the reverse side of the coin, a rendition of the Statue of Liberty is featured.
Two committees and the Bush family chose the fourth-year ASU professor’s design out of all the artists submissions.
“Well, when I found out that I got put on the Bush project specifically, I was very excited,” Hagler said, “because I love portraiture, it’s my favorite thing.”
Hagler is an immigrant from Israel to the United States and said getting to work on a project involving a U.S. president “obviously is a big honor.”
“I was 5-years-old when I came to this country. So that, for me, makes it all the more special to get to work on the portrait,” she explained.
Hagler first learned of the competition in 2018 and several people recommended she enter. She said at first she didn’t consider it but later changed her mind and pulled together an entry based on many different photos and recollections she has of the man.
Hagler has been painting since she was a child and got more serious with it around age 20 when she switched her major from neuroscience psychology to fine arts.
You won’t find the coin among the quarters and dimes in your pocket. Hagler’s work is part of a collection piece that will not be put into general circulation.
