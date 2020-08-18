Chilton Co. man loses his battle with COVID-19

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The son and daughter of a Chilton County man diagnosed with COVID-19, said he lost his battle with COVID-19.
73-year-old Jimmy Kromer was airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of July. The family said he was flown out of state in search of an ICU bed.
Kromer’s son and daughter told WBRC’s Britanny Dionne they lost their sweet father Saturday.
Kromer and his wife had been married since 1967 and never spent much time apart.
Missy Early said her dad has comorbidities that leave him especially vulnerable.
“Chronic COPD, emphysema, immune deficiency, protein C deficiency, we’ve got a list two miles long,” she named.
The family did everything right, according to Early, but she believed her parents were mistakenly exposed by a family member who was dropping off food. That family member later tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
Early warned others to take the virus seriously so they do not have to go through what her family is going through.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.