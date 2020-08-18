Former MPS administrator pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

“I am pleased that our financial reforms have brought another individual who stole from our students to justice. One of the first directives I was given when hired as superintendent was to clean up the system’s finances. These reforms are what led to the discovery that Mr. James and others had abused the trust students and their families have given him. It is unacceptable for any teacher, coach, or administrator to use school funds for personal gain. We will continue to scrutinize every penny to make sure every dollar spent is put to its best use. All persons responsible for stealing school funds will be held accountable for their actions.”