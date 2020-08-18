Grenade prompts evacuation of Dallas County Courthouse

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Courthouse was briefly evacuated and blocked off Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb scare.
The situation developed after a woman brought a grenade to the courthouse wanting to find a way to dispose of it. The explosive device was in her car, according to officials.
Following an examination of the device, experts determined it was a harmless training grenade that didn’t have any explosive powder in it.
No injuries were reported.
