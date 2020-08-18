Grieving mother seeks answers in son’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery mother desperately needs your help.
It’s been nearly a month, and she still doesn’t have answers in the death of her son.
She’s calling on anyone who was in the area of the crime scene to speak up, and a Montgomery city councilman is offering a new incentive to get involved.
“I want justice. I need justice for my son. I need justice for myself,” Mollie Gardner said.
Thirty-year-old Keshon Gardner was shot and killed just before midnight on June 28 in the 5900 Block of Oakleigh Road.
His mother says the crime has haunted her family since it happened.
“I grieve every day. I cry every day about my baby because I can’t get him back. I have to go to a cemetery to visit my baby,” Mollie Gardner said.
She sought the help of her city councilman.
“Ms. Gardner did reach out to me. She reached out to me in tears. She was like ‘Mr. Mitchell I need help,’” said City Councilman Oronde Mitchell.
Mitchell immediately joined her fight to get justice.
The crime happened in his district, and he’s contributing $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
“Any time things go unsolved it gives the image that we are going to allow things in our district and in our communities but we are not. That’s why I’m out front,” said Mitchell.
Mollie Gardner and her family are wearing t-shirts that bear her son’s picture, an image she wants those who killed him to remember.
“For you cowards who took my son’s life, do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Mollie Gardner said.
If you remember anything about that night, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. Gardner’s murder was the city’s 30th this year.
