Members of the community pray to stop violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The recent wave of shootings and homicides in Montgomery prompted members of the community to meet for prayer Tuesday.
Torian Hamilton, who lost her son to gun violence in Montgomery in 2016, helped pray over Montgomery police officers who are working these difficult cases.
The group prayed in Oak Park, where a 13-year-old was killed on Monday.
“When it gets down to a 13 year old baby - this is a baby someone just killed. That’s black-on-black crime. What are we going to do about it? I have been an advocate for the past six years, since my son Timnarious Hamilton was the 50th homicide in 2013, and I know it’s just speaking out, being a voice for our black community, it has lessened,” said Torian Hamilton.
She is the founder of Positive Parents Have Power.
The non-profit’s mission is to heal the community and end violence in Montgomery.
