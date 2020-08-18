Most are rain-free and the humidity is lower today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rare August cold front will park itself over southeastern Alabama today, fueling a few showers and storms in the Wiregrass region. Its location will keep those folks muggy once again.
For everyone else, it will be significantly less humid, dry and mostly sunny. Highs across the board will reach the mid-90s, but for most of us it won’t feel that bad for this time of year.
The front will unfortunately push back north as a warm/stationary front on Wednesday and hang out across the state through Saturday. This will allow for an increase in moisture, thus a jump in humidity and rain chances after a very brief reprieve today.
Rain and storms are expected to be scattered to even numerous across all of Central Alabama each day during the Wednesday-Saturday stretch. With the heightened rain chances and added cloud cover, high temperatures will likely top out in the upper 80s to around 90.
Severe weather is not anticipated, but as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, a rogue strong to marginally severe storm capable of downburst winds of 50-60 mph can’t be ruled out on any given day.
Meanwhile, we are still tracking two systems in the Atlantic Basin with a medium to high chance of the developing. The first, dubbed Invest 97L, is approaching the Caribbean. It has a medium (60%) chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 3-5 days.
The second system, dubbed Invest 98L, is a bit more organized out in the heart of the Atlantic. It has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance of developing in the next 3-5 days.
Neither of these are cause for concern at this juncture. However, we will need to pay close attention because it’s very possible they track in such a way that U.S. impacts become realistic.
